New Jeep® Compass Trailhawk Design in Colorado Red

The New Compass has been developed to speak a more European language, courtesy of the enhanced quality of the finishes and its advanced on board technology.

It also introduces major new features that take it to an even higher level in terms of design, safety, technology and functionality.

Where does its secret lie?

In combining two souls of Jeep – the off-road and urban spirit – to meet the needs of customers in the C-SUV segment.

Rational, factual people, they are also fascinated by the possibility of getting away from their daily routines: we call them “pragmatic dreamers”.

The new model has a strong aesthetic character, enhanced by a refined and distinctive style – which remains true to the brand’s styling cues, excellent driving dynamics and more sophisticated safety and connectivity.

All this crowned by the renowned Jeep 4x4 capability, a feature honed over 80 years of leadership in off-road driving.