PM Modi holds virtual meet with Chief Ministers, urges states to test more | Oneindia News

As India continues to reel under the Coronavirus Pandemic with breaching a grim milestone each day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged state governments to test more even if that meant higher reporting of the infection.

PM told chief ministers at the virtual meet on Covid that lockdowns should be avoided altogether.

PM asked states to check the rise in cases on a war footing, while stressing that efforts must be strengthened in the next three to four weeks.

