'Yamraj' walks on road to create COVID awareness in UP's Moradabad

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in UP's Morabadad, people were seen flouting COVID norms, they were neither wearing wearing masks nor following social distancing.

District administration took an initiative to create awareness among people and tapped the services of Yamraj, the God of Death.

A local artist, dressed as Yamraj, was seen creating awareness among people about COVID-19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing.He kept a piece of board along with lines, "Dharti wasio humara workload mat badhao, mask lagao aur distancing rakho", and kept saying "Mask lagao nahi to mai aa raha hun, Yum hai hum, hum hai Yum." Vicky, the artist said, "Corona is spreading rapidly so I request people of the city to wear masks and maintain social distancing wherever they go."