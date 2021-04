Covid-19: India records over 1 lakh cases fourth day in a row | Oneindia News

India has breached another grim milestone as it recorded daily covid cases over 1 Lakh 31 thousand.

This is the fourth time in five days when India reported over one lakh new cases.

1,67,64 people have died of COVID-19 in India, with 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Several districts in Maharashtra have stopped vaccinations completely as they have run out of vaccine doses.

India is the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil.

