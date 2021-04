BOTTOM FEEDERS Movie (2021) - Paolo Marinaccio, Alex Packard

BOTTOM FEEDERS Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When given an ultimatum by his girlfriend, an underachieving college student must choose between her, his chauvinist friend and his self-respect while an eccentric Sociology Professor puts them all to the test.

Director: Stephen M.

Miller Writers: Scott W.

Fitzgerald, Stephen M.

Miller, Brian Turner Stars: Paolo Marinaccio, Alex Packard, Jeremy London, Tyler Aser, Melodie Roehrig