Man seemingly 'walking' in the sky in Changchun, China, on 5th April 2021. (Wangctttop/AsiaWire)

This is the moment stunned zoo visitors gawp at a man in the distance apparently walking across the sky on a sunny day.The incident was filmed at the Northeast Tiger Park in the city of Changchun in the north-eastern Chinese province of Jilin, bordering with North Korea.A group of zoo visitors were reportedly surprised to see a figure in the distance walking across the sky on a clear day and stopped to gaze at the unusual scene.

(Wangctttop/AsiaWire)