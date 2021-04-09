West Bengal Elections: Mamata Banerjee issued another notice by Election Commssion | Oneindia News

The Election Commission has issued a second notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Supreme Court today said persons above 18 years of age are free to choose their religion.

India has breached another grim milestone as it recorded daily covid cases over 1 Lakh 31 thousand.

Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day today.

The 7th Fleet of the US Navy says it has sent a warship about 224 kilometres west of India’s Lakshadweep islands to assert navigational rights and freedoms. #Covid19 #WestBengalElections2021 #MamataBanerjee