'PM needs to take responsibility and go to Northern Ireland'

The Shadow Home Secretary has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "take responsibility" and "go to Northern Ireland" following another night of violence on the streets of Belfast.

Nick Thomas-Symonds condemned the "extraordinarily worrying" violence in Northern Ireland, but said the "atmosphere of tension that is being exploited is the fault of the Prime minister...for making promises about there being no border down the Irish Sea".

The Labour MP called on Mr Johnson to go to Northern Ireland and "bring the parties in this together".

Report by Thomasl.

