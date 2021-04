Clean-up underway after night of disorder in west Belfast

A clean up operation is under way in west Belfast, scene of violent disorder over recent nights.

A peace wall gate, which separates the loyalist and republican communities, was repaired after being set alight.On Thursday, Justice Minister Naomi Long issued a fresh call for calm after what she called “depressing and reckless” scenes.

Police came under attack from nationalist youths hurling stones and fireworks.