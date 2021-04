I’ll Tell You When You’re Older: How To Deal With Money

Money makes the world go round, we discover in later life, but it’s one of the hardest lessons to teach children about.

How can you inform them on complex ideas like interest rates, currency exchange and everything else to keep their finances healthy when they’re old enough to be looking after their own money?

Children’s author and parent Michael Gordon speaks with author and former financial adviser Kevin L Matthews II about how to talk to children about finance.