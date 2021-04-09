'People can look at possibility of booking foreign travel'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said people can now start looking at the "possibility of booking foreign travel", as the government plans to bring back the traffic light system to categorise countries based on their Covid-19 risk level.

"There is an abundance of caution involved in this new traffic light system", the Conservative Minister said, adding: "what we're most concerned with is variants of concern...rather than the prevalance".

Report by Thomasl.

