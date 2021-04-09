Teacher of the Week: Angel Peavler 4/9/2021

Angel Peavler reminds us that a simple thank you to teachers goes a long way to making a sometimes hard job worth everything.

That's especially true for teachers.

Our abc 36 teacher of the week is the perfect reminder that a thank you can go a long way.

For more than 2 decades angel peavler has been impacting the lives of children currently as a second grade teacher at stonewall elementary.

Sb sometimes the students can do the same thing for a teacher... 26 years is a long time to do the same thing day in and day out, and there have been moments along the way that she has felt the struggle to continue, but something always brings her back the next day.

Sb and ultimately she knows she has people relying on her even if she doesn't always know it.

Sb encouragement can go a long way, that's the case for all of us, but right now especially for teachers.

if you know someone who deserves a big thank you... nominate them on our website to be our abc 36 parent teacher store teacher of the week.

Cody adams abc 36 news.

