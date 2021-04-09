Beshear Vetoes Bill

GOVERONOR ANDY BESHEAR HAS VETOED A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE SHIELDED AN ARRAY OF INFORMATION ABOUT KENTUCKY JUDGES, POLICE AND PROSECUTORS FROM PUBLIC SCRUTINY.

Be getting answers to all oployment systemr days... whiover cyber-attacks.

At first...cby filing bogus claims....now ths g into existingyment money.

The staerseas and they're using computers example...a lot of people just eafigure out and get into the account.

"it includes both the filing of fraudulentl the benefits that are being awarded to proper claimants."

Ent system will be closed for fg ot will have a new eight digit 'pin' number and everyone will have to re-register their account.

The state says no one will lose any benefits.

##### goveronor andy beshear has vetoed a bill that would have shielded an array of information about kentucky judges, police and prosecutors from public scrutiny.

The measure passed shortly before the legislative session ended last week.

The governor's veto kills the measure this year, since the republican- dominated legislature won't have a chance to consider an override.

Beshear says