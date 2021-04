Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dies at 99

Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on the morning of April 09 at Windsor Castle.

The Queen announced the demise of her husband with 'deep sorrow' via twitter handle of The Royal Family.

Prince Philip who was by Queen's side as consort for over 7 decades, had retired from duties in 2017.