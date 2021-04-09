Oneida man struck, killed in motorcycle crash in Madison County

A motorcyclist was hit and killed yesterday afternoon in bridgeport.

The crash happened near blanding hardware on route 31 around three yesterday afternoon.

Investigators say a car driven by 27- year-old caitlin frost of bridgeport crossed into the eastbound lane of route 31.... and struck 43-year-old christopher tucker of oneida.

Here's a map.... giving you the general idea of where this happened.

Fire officials treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to upstate university hospital in syracuse.... where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

