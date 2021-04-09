Gaetz Pal Flips

A friend of Rep.
Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is reportedly in talks with prosecutors for a plea deal that would likely see him dish the dirt on the Republican lawmaker suspected of sex trafficking a minor.
A friend of Rep.
Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is reportedly in talks with prosecutors for a plea deal that would likely see him dish the dirt on the Republican lawmaker suspected of sex trafficking a minor.
Compared with most US congressional newbies, it didn't take Matt Gaetz long. Phone calls from the president. Rides aboard Air Force..
Will pal rat out Matt?