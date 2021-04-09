Pop-up Vaccination Clinic GDK 040921

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site will open this weekend at the YMCA in Lexington.

About 800 people show up.

Also in lexington: a pop-up covid-19 vaccination site will open this weekend at y-m-c-a..

It's in partnership with 'wild health'..

The clinic will be open to the community ths sunday, april 11-th from one p-m to four p-m at the high street y-m-c-a..

There are 200 pfizer vaccinations available for anyone 16 and up..

It's free but you do have to make an appointment..

