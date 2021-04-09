Local vaccine clinic winds down

This comes as we are getting more concrete details on the potential closing of the community clinic at the mall.mosaic has continued to see a drop in demand for vaccinations.

But that timeline could change.... the mosaic- st.

Joseph community clinic plans to wind down vaccinations because demand continues to drop.

And it's not because more county residents are getting vaccinated.

The state data shows only 16 percent of residents have recieved at least one dose of the vaccine.

The national average is more than double that.

And even the state level is above the 29 percent mark.

Mosaic officials are concerned with how far the county is falling behind and how far we must go to get to herd immunity.

(dr. davin turner, mosaic life care: we would like to see more of the folks that are eligible and now we are doing 16 and up, we want them to know that we are here.

We want them to know that our experience with the vaccine has been excellent."

Mosaic officials say hopefully these numbers turn around -- and give them a reason to keep their clinic doors open.

If the demand for vaccines goes up -- the mosaic- st.

Joseph community clinic will adjust its timeline.

No matter when the clinic stops taking on new patients-- dr. turner said they will stay open to complete 2nd doses for everyone that received this first dose at the clinic.

