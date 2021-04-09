Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dead at 99

Buckingham Palace announced his death on April 9.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

Philip underwent heart surgery in March but was later discharged from the hospital.

Prior to that, he had been admitted to the hospital on multiple occasions for various reasons.

Philip, a decorated WWII naval officer, was the longest-serving British consort, completing 70 years of service.

As a philanthropist, he was associated with about 800 organizations.

Due to the U.K.'s current COVID-19 restrictions, it is not yet known what events, if any, will take place in his honor.

Upon hearing the news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip had "earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world."