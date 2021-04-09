Netherlands PM applauds India for 'Vaccine Maitri' programme

Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte during virtual meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded India for its 'Vaccine Maitri' programme for helping countries amid pandemic.

"I appreciate your govt's efforts to support Dutch investors who faced challenges last year during the first wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Your support helped ensure the continuation of trade between our countries even in those difficult times," said Netherlands PM Mark Rutte.

He added, "We applaud India for the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

We also congratulate India on its election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

In our view, India is an obvious candidate for a permanent seat of an expanded council."