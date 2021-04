Covid-19: Yamraj walks on the road in UP's Moradabad to say this to people | Oneindia News

A local artist, dressed as Yamraj, was seen creating awareness among people about the Covid-19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

India has been recording more than 1 Lakh Covid-19 cases for the 4th day in a row.

Vicky, the artist said, "Corona is spreading rapidly so I request people of the city to wear masks and maintain social distancing wherever they go." #Yamraj #Covid19 #Coronavirus