CDC Declares Racism a ‘Serious Public Health Threat’

CDC Declares Racism a ‘Serious Public Health Threat’.

On Thursday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke out about racism in America and the role it has played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

.

Dr. Walensky pointed out that the pandemic has “illuminated” social and structural inequities that already existed.

The impact of COVID-19 [is] felt, most severely, in communities of color—communities that have experienced disproportionate case counts and deaths, and where the social impact of the pandemic has been most extreme, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, via statement.

She then declared racism to be a “serious public health threat” that has been “unaddressed” for generations.

What we know is this: racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans … Over generations, these structural inequities have resulted in stark racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching and unacceptable, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, via statement.

Dr. Walensky’s statement coincided with the launch of the CDC’s agency-wide ‘Racism and Health’ initiative.

.

The CDC has vowed to study and combat health disparities caused by racism.

.

It also plans to use COVID-19 funding to expand investments in racial and ethnic minority communities and establish “durable infrastructure” to improve health equity.

.

Confronting the impact of racism will not be easy.

I know that we can meet this challenge.

I know that we can create an America where all people have the opportunity to live a healthy life when we each take responsibility and work together.

I am committed to this work.

I certainly hope you will lean in and join me, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, via statement