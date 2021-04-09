2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV with Super Cruise

The Bolt EUV is the first non-Cadillac vehicle to get GM's advanced driver assistance system that allows the driver to remove their hands from the wheel in certain scenarios.

Super Cruise was impressive enough to win Autoblog's 2019 Technology of the Year Award, but it has been improved since those early days, with about 70,000 more miles of roads where it can operate, plus refinements to the driver attention system.

This is not, however, the new generation of Super Cruise that will perform automatic lane changes with a touch of the turn signal -- that system will launch on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.