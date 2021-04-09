2021 Trailblazer RS running footage

The cheapest all-wheel-drive 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer starts at $24,595, in the LS trim.

This adds the better 1.3-liter engine, nine-speed automatic, 17-inch aluminum wheels, carpeted floor mats, six-speaker audio system and the flat-folding passenger seat.

Both the Activ and RS trims are attractive for their appearance and equipment extras, but they're also the most expensive.

The Activ with all-wheel drive costs $27,995 and adds an off-road appearance package (including a skid plate), leather-wrapped interior bits and a ton of interior extras like heated power seats and the upgraded eight-inch infotainment system.

The RS with all-wheel drive has the same $27,995 price tag, but skips the off-road bits for the sporty parts we're accustomed to seeing on RS-badged Chevys.