Chevrolet Silverado MultiFlex Tailgate

As promised, GM detailed the forthcoming updates to the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup Monday morning, highlighting its adoption of a Chevy-branded variant of GMC's MultiPro tailgate, dubbed "Multi-Flex." And like the Sierra, the 2021 Silverado gets a handful of towing updates as well.

The trickling down of GMC's exclusive tailgate was a bit of an inevitability, especially since the two pickups are fundamentally identical.

With this shift may eliminate one of the more-premium Sierra's sexier advantages, GMC does still have one feather in its cap: the outrageously cool (and somewhat outrageously priced) carbon fiber CarbonPro bed.

For the full story head over to Autoblog.com