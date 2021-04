Emily VanCamp On Her Return To The MCU In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'

Emily VanCamp returns to the MCU nearly five years since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War".

Appearing in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", the Canadian actress tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what's in store for her character Sharon Carter.

Plus, Daniel Brühl discusses the return of Zemo and Adepero Oduye talks landing her dream gig.