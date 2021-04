Chloé Zhao Teases 'Eternals'

Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" continues to earn rave reviews as the film remains a frontrunner for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards.

After making history at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards as the second woman -- and first Chinese female filmmaker -- to ever win the Best Director award, Zhao teases her next project, the highly anticipated "Eternals".