Rapper and actor DMX dead at 50

DMX, a rapper known as much for his troubles as his music, has died at the age of 50, his family announced.
CNN’s Stephanie Elam looks back on his life.
DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!”..
The rapper died today at White Plains, NY Hospital, after being on life support.