See The 2021 Festival Pin And Poster At ArtWalk

About this.

So i've been very excited to watch the process and there's a large piece of artwork.

That dependent poster based off up so you'll get to meet those three artists that created the artwork.

And be the first to see the pin and the poster and.

Make those purchases to support festival international.

It's always been a way that patrons can show their support in a small way for this event that you know is free to the public, so it helps us offset some of the funds that we have to raise for the event.

S o.

Whether we're in person or virtual this year, that's always important.

And i'm so happy that we're able to do a pin and poster again despite the fact that we're not in person so that we can support the local artist and also keep that element that's so important to festival around.

So you're exactly right.

Purchasing those is huge for us.

And if you're not able to make it to art walk tomorrow evening at a cia where we're gonna be doing the reveal you can absolutely head over to our web store on.

Sunday or moving forward to grab those items. fruits in the final and everything so they're in and they look great.

They're very different this year and very vibrant, so we're super excited about them.

And at the event tomorrow, you'll be able to watch some of the process video that i filmed of each artist.

We have a painter, a potter and weaver that all work together on this.

And it's going to be projected outside of the cia onto a building very large as well.

So it's gonna be very interactive, really cool event, but we spent a lot of time researching artists and looking at our applicants and trying to find people that were different in all ways from their artistic mediums and their age to their background.

And i'm saying we succeeded and they came together beautifully.

Festival international dot org you can go ahead and read about the artists and like i said, come meet them tomorrow.

Grab your sign poster.

And all of the merch will be available on the