Bihar Covid curbs: Maharashtra passengers’ test; new rules for shops, hotels

Considering a spike in COVID cases in Bihar along with other parts of the country, the state government on Friday decided that all shops and commercial establishments will function till 7 pm, while schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain shut for another one week till April 18.

Shops and commercial establishments will remain open across the state till 7 pm by the end of this month and all the coronavirus protocols have to be followed.

