Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 9, 2021

More requests to stop flying the 737 Max Jets being

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:33s 0 shares 2 views
More requests to stop flying the 737 Max Jets being
More requests to stop flying the 737 Max Jets being

Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max Jets after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says it is an electrical problem.

DATA WAS GATHERED.BOEING IS TELLING SOMEAIRLINES TO STOP FLYING ITS 7-37MAX JETS... AFTER FINDING A NEWISSUE WITH THEM.THE AIRPLANE MANUFACTURERSAYS IT IS AN ELECTRICALPROBLEM.IT IS WORKING WITH THEFEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATIONTO ADDRESS IT.SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ITPULLED 30 JETS FROM SERVICEBECAUSE OF THE ISSUE.AMERICAN HAS GROUNDED 17PLANES.BOEING’S MAX PLANES WEREGROUNDED FOR NEARLY TWO YEARS---FOLLOWING A PAIR OF CRASHES THATKILLED MORE THAN 350 PEOPLE.THE F-A-A LIFTED THE ORDERIN NOVEMBER - AFTER BOEIN

You might like