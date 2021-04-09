More requests to stop flying the 737 Max Jets being

Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max Jets after finding a new issue with them.
The airplane manufacturer says it is an electrical problem.
Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max Jets after finding a new issue with them.
The airplane manufacturer says it is an electrical problem.
DATA WAS GATHERED.BOEING IS TELLING SOMEAIRLINES TO STOP FLYING ITS 7-37MAX JETS... AFTER FINDING A NEWISSUE WITH THEM.THE AIRPLANE MANUFACTURERSAYS IT IS AN ELECTRICALPROBLEM.IT IS WORKING WITH THEFEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATIONTO ADDRESS IT.SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ITPULLED 30 JETS FROM SERVICEBECAUSE OF THE ISSUE.AMERICAN HAS GROUNDED 17PLANES.BOEING’S MAX PLANES WEREGROUNDED FOR NEARLY TWO YEARS---FOLLOWING A PAIR OF CRASHES THATKILLED MORE THAN 350 PEOPLE.THE F-A-A LIFTED THE ORDERIN NOVEMBER - AFTER BOEIN