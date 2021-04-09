1 in 4 Adults in the US Is Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19.
The CDC released the new data on April 7.
In addition to nearly 25% of adults in the country being fully vaccinated.
40% of adults and 75% of seniors have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some states, such as Alaska, South Dakota and New Mexico, have fully vaccinated over 30% of their adults.
Recently, the U.S. has been administering 2 million to 3 million shots per day.
On April 6, President Biden announced that all states should make the vaccine available to any adult in the U.S. by April 19.