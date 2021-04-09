DMX, Rap Icon, Dead at 50

The death of DMX was announced via a public statement by his family.

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old .., DMX Family Statement, via CNN.

... at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days, DMX Family Statement, via CNN.

DMX suffered a heart attack last week and had been hospitalized since.

Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.

He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him, DMX Family Statement, via CNN.

DMX's career started in the 1990s, releasing 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot' towards the end of the decade.

The rap icon also had a successful career as an actor, appearing in popular films such as 'Cradle 2 the Grave' and 'Romeo Must Die.'.

DMX struggled with addiction, canceling his 2019 tour as an attempt at "putting family and sobriety first.".

Celebrities reacted to his death on social media.

DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up.

I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed.

Man....RIP the dog.

There will never be another like him, Chris Redd, @Reddsaidit, Twitter.

DMX gave hope to the hopeless..

RIP legend, Jamal Crawford, @JCrossover, Twitter