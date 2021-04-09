Biden's First Budget Request to Congress Prioritizes Domestic Spending

Biden's First Budget Request to Congress, Prioritizes Domestic Spending.

Biden is seeking congressional authorization for a $1.5 trillion spending plan to be implemented in 2022.

Overall, the plan increases non-defense spending by 16 percent, .

While holding steady on defense spending.

The plan seeks a 41 percent increase in education funding, aimed primarily at Title I, high-poverty schools.

The Department of Health and Human Services would see a 23 percent increase to its funding, .

With a nearly $9 billion increase earmarked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public housing initiatives would be increased by 15 percent.

And $14 billion would fund environmental protections.

Together, America has a chance not simply to go back to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn struck, but to begin building a better, stronger, more secure, more inclusive America, Shalanda Young, Acting White House Budget Chief, via 'The Washington Post'