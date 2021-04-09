lexington man sentenced

Lexington man involved in a car crash that left two brothers dead.

As abc 36's danielle saitta reports...a remorseful bobby puckett spoke at his sentencing.

Bobby: "this is just the worst thing that's ever happened to me.

I think about roan and neo every day and i have to live with that burden the rest of my life."

Bobby puckett was sentenced to five years in prison friday in lexington for the deaths of his two friends in a car crash in 2019.

In february of that year...puckett...who was 18 at the time...was accus ed of having alcohol in his system and driving at a high rate of speed...when he crashed into a tree on harrodsburg road at 3:44 am.

He was injured but survived....however 15-year old neo and 17-year old roan sanders both died.

During the sentencing..

Puckett's lawyer acknowledged that his client should be held responsible...but with some leniency.

Fred: "the victim impact letters are very telling that nobody wants bobby punished servely but they think of course he should be punished this will be something that stays with him the rest of his life" puckett will begin serving his time in the fayette county detention center before being turned over to the state department of corrections.

