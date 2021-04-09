U of M Rochester Vaccine Efforts

The university of minnesota rochester is preparing to welcome students back to class after spring break..

And the university is taking precautions to not spread covid?

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown rochester with the campus' plan to return students safely.

"* i think just about all of us have heard concerns as college students across the country travel to spring break destinations to let loose..

And loosen covid precautions as a result..

"*m?*r says its student population has been closely following guidelines with the amount of positive cases in the single digits so far.

"* there are four steps in place..

Including students in university housing will almost exclusively live and learn at residence halls..

"*pm without no guests allowed.

There is also testing being offered to spring breakers as this is only for the campus community because it's being provided through the university and it is the saliva testing.

So, we timed the testing to coincide with those guidelines in public health as to when transmission may have happened if you travel students were offered the opportunity to test before they left for spring break as well.

The university postponed spring break by three weeks to allow more time for vaccinations and testing.

Students return to class this coming monday, the 12th.