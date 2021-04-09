Margaret Brennan On American Jobs Plan, Rising COVID Cases Among Young People

This week on "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan will be joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep.
Liz Cheney to discuss the American Jobs Plan.
Also, Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Scott Gottlieb will address rising COVID cases among young people.
This week on "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan will be joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep.
Liz Cheney to discuss the American Jobs Plan.
Also, Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Scott Gottlieb will address rising COVID cases among young people.
6am-2021-03-16