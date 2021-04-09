GOP congressman calls on Gaetz to resign

The House Ethics Committee said it was opening an investigation into the allegations surrounding embattled Rep.
Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican facing a federal investigation into whether he violated sex trafficking laws.
The House Ethics Committee said it was opening an investigation into the allegations surrounding embattled Rep.
Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican facing a federal investigation into whether he violated sex trafficking laws.
Almost all of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) colleagues are remaining silent following news that the Republican congressman is being..