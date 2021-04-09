Dream comes true for McCutcheon senior

That's when she'll go to prom, but it started with another memorable day.

The students and their prom dates.

They tell me why this promposal means so much to them.

Nat-"it says, will you go to prom with me?

Yes!"

Payton "i feel so much happy right now."

April 17th is going to be a very special day for mccutcheon senior payton vanlandingham.

That's when she'll go to prom.

But it started with another memorable day.

Colby parker "i've always wanted to do something cool for my last year of prom.

So, i thought i'd make it memorable, not just for me, but for someone else."

On monday, payton was asked to prom by fellow senior colby parker.

But this was no ordinary promposal.

Hannah zubay "payton was like, 'i want to go to prom with a football player.'" hannah zubay knew what to do as soon as she heard her best friend's request.

Zubay "charlie needed a date.

So, i was like, 'why don't i take charlie and i'll have a friend of mine take payton.'" with her plan in place, parker, a football player, and zubay made signs and surprised payton and her fellow classmate, charlie nartowicz.

Parker "it's not just a typical date.

This is something she's going to know and she's going to remember for her whole life.

I'm probably going to remember my whole life because i'm never going to forget this."

Zubay "they're seniors as well.

It's their senior prom, and they deserve to have a fun night just like everyone else."

It's clear that charlie and payton are looking forward to the experience.

Charlie nartowicz "i feel very excit when i got to prom."

Payton "i'm so excited and i can't wait to dance with him."

This is the first prom for both charlie and payton.

