A candlelight vigil was held in honor of Deputy Christopher Knight

Two hundred vendors this year.

Palmer says they're hoping to reschedule the festival for a later date.

Bibb county sheriff's deputies are remembering the loss of one of their own.

The sheriff's office held this candlelight vigil ... thursday night in honor of 30-year-old deputy christopher knight.

These are photos of that vigil ... from the sheriff's office facebook page.

Knight died monday mornning... after being stabbed by an inmate while on duty at the bibb county jail.

