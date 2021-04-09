Derek Chauvin Trial April 9: Medical Experts Take The Stand
A forensic pathologist said George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, not drugs.

The chief medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide was the second expert to testify, Esme Murphy reports (3:59) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 9, 2021