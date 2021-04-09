The open discussion is o get answers from the leader of the Bibb County School District

You have the chance to get answers from the leader of the bibb county school district.

Superintendent doctor curtis jones is taking part in "macon masters" -- a new speakers series at the grand opera house in downtown macon.

Jones is planning to address the school district's response to covid-19, and the one hundred million dollars in new federal cares act funding awarded to the school district.

The event starts at 7:30 with a master talk, and then the audience, will be able to submit questions.