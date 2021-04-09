The Game Change: Golf ft. New Albany Bulldogs

Jean took a look at how a local golf team is dealing with the Coronavirus in this edition of the Game Change.

(matt) the game of golf actually checks a lot of boxes when it comes to coronavirus safety, you can play outside, you can socially distance but even with that, it was still shut down in 2020 now the game of golf is back and i'm about to hit this on the green.

(announcer) welcome to the game change open, the crowd restless, looks like matt has about 220 to the green on this final hole, he's got a five wood.

(ball goes in water) (matt) that's just not going to do.ball.

(caddie) it's last ball in the bag, matt.

(matt) but i can do it!

(caddie) then stop messing around and do it.

(matt) ok (announcer) he needs to keep this dry if he wants to finish.

Swing looked good.

Solid contact.

He's cleared the water.

I don't believe it.

It can't be.

It's in the hole!

(crowd) cheers (matt) this is the game change (nat) (andrew fennell) it's all i really know is playing golf.

(track) andrew fennell is a senior for the new albany golf team.

2020 wasn't easy having the game he loves taken away.

(andrew fennell) it was devastating, really upsetting because i thought we had a real good chance to win state last year but its good to be back this year, i think we can bring it home (track) fennell is part of a core group of seniors who have played together for new albany since 7th grade, which was also the first year shane sanderson took over the team.

He developed a strong bond with his squad of bulldogs and having to tell them that the season was done, wasn't easy.

(shane) i'm gunna be honest, it broke my heart but then the reality hit, you know forget me, you know the kids, i just can't imagine you know going back to my high school days and coach saying you know seasons over.

(track) even though the golf team was shut down, courses were open and the bulldogs took full advantage.

(caleb mcdonald) it gave us more time to practice, to come out here and practice and get better and i think if we could have played last year we could have won, but this year we have a way better chance of winning.

(track) as a result of that practice, the bulldogs put up some impressive scores this season and coach sanderson noticed that after not having golf, the players gained a larger appreciation to just be out on the course.

(shane) and you know we talked about that, you know, appreciation, being thankful for the opportunity that we have because we experienced it being taken away so uh we're grateful to be out here i can promise you that.

