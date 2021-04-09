800 doses of vaccine available to anyone at Dearborn Co. clinic

TURNING NOW TO THE CORONAVIRUS--WE ARE ABOUT TO HEAD INTOANOTHER WEEKEND OFVACCINATIONS - AS THE FIGHTAGAINST COVID-19CONTINUES.THE DEARBORN COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT IS HOSTING AVACCINE CLINIC TOMORROW INAURORA - AND THE ENTIRE TRI-STATE IS INVITED.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER WHITNEY MILLER SPOKEWITH HEALTH OFFICIALS ABOUTTHE EVENT --AND WHY GETTINGTHE SHOT IS SO CRUCIAL.WHITNEY ON CAM:TOMORROW THEREWILL BE 800 DOSES AVAILABLEFOR ANYONE WHO REGISTERS WITHTHE Dearborn County HEALTHDEPARTMENT.ITS A MOVE TO GETTHE COUNTY AND THE SURROUNDINGAREAS VACCINATED SO HERDIMMUNITY IS ACHIEVED.PKG:ININDIANA YOU DON'T HAVE TO WEARA MASK IF YOU DON'T WANT TO."Right now the rates in thecounty are low so we aremaking the mask a strongrecommendation but not arequirement.THATS AFTER THESTATES MASK MANDATE WASRECENTLY LIFTED.LEAVINGENFORCEMENT UP TO BUSINESSESOR THE COUNTY.THE OWNERS OFTHE LAWRENCEBURGER ARE LETTINGTHEIR CUSTOMERS DECIDE."us asservers, if we are dealingwith customers drinks or theirfood we keep them on just tobe safe."DR. STEPHEN ELIASONIS THE COUNTY'S PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICERHE SAYS EVEN THOUGHCASES ARE LOW - HE WANTSRESIDENTS TO CONSIDER GETTINGVACCINATED."we want to get asclose to a hundred percent aswe can because we don't knowwhat it will take to stop thisdisease.

Generally if you getaround 70 percent of yourpopulation to some form ofimmunity then that will stopmost of these types ofdiseases."THATS WHY THEY AREHOSTING A FREE VACCINATIONCLINIC SATURDAY IN AURORA.THERE ARE 800 DOSES UP FORGRABS."I think we've had overa 1/3rd of the countyreceiving dose of thevaccine."WHITNEY TAG:RIGHT NOWTHERE ARE 38 CASES IN DearbornCountyTHATS UP FROM LAST WEEKSNUMBER OF 25 CASES.WEVE LISTEDTHREGISTRATION WEBSITE ONTHIS STORY AT WCPO DOT COMINAURORA, Whitney Miller WCPONINENEWS.