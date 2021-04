Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp on Exploring the Nature of Humans in New Movie Voyagers

Voyagers is a story about a group of young men and women bred to colonize on a distant planet, but in order to do so they're drugged to keep them obedient and void their human urges.

Unfortunately they uncover some disturbing secrets and their primitive nature takes over.

Stars, Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp tell us more about the film and describe the underlying theme about human nature and if we are inherently good or bad.

Catch the sci-fi space thriller in theaters today.