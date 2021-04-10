This year's Pear Blossom Festival returns with some changes in place

While the annual festival is back, there are some pandemic-informed changes in place.

Now although the festival is back there are some changes that have been made since the pandemic is still going on.

Newswatch 12's brett taylor joins us live now.

Brett what are some of those changes and how are they impacting vendors and people attending the street fair?

Brian and alicia the changes are that not as many people will be allowed in the festival at a given time and also not as many vendors were allowed to attend because of covid-19 restrictions.

But even with those changes-- vendors and community members that i spoke with today say they're just glad the festival is back.

One family that i spoke to told me that they've been attending the pear blossom festival for the last five years and that its one of their favorite events to go.

They also told me that after the event getting cancelled last year that they are grateful to be able to attend this years festival and enjoy the nice weather an festivities outside today.

We love the face painting and being able to get out and mingle after covid and it is definitely a perfect.

And it is gorgeous weather and we are having fun aren't we.

If you want to attend the street festival you still have plenty of time to come on by.

The street fair will run until about 10 tonight.

So if you want to try some delicious food and support some local vendors you still have