Boeing tells airlines to stop flying some 737 Max jets, cites possible electrical issue Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:20s 10 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Boeing tells airlines to stop flying some 737 Max jets, cites possible electrical issue Just months after the Boeing 737 Max took the skies again, major airlines are taking some of the planes out of service.

A NEW PROBLEM IN BOEING 737 MAXPLANES IS KEEPING SOME PLANESGROUNDED.BOEING SAYS A POTENTIALELECTRICAL ISSUE NEEDS TO BEFIXED BEFORE THEY’RE USED AGAIN.SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS IT HASPULLED 30 PLANES DUE TO THEIS