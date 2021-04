Panther spotted in Naples Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:18s 10 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Panther spotted in Naples A Community Service deputy with the Collier County Sheriff's Office had an rare encounter with a Florida panther at Crew Bird Rookery Swap in Naples.

1:48 I love itIM JASON GRUENAUERGETTING UP CLOSE AND PERSONALWITH A PANTHER...TAKE A LOOK AT THIS... ACOMMUNITY SERVICE DEPUTY WITHTHE COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE SPOTTED THIS BIG CAT THISMORNING NEAR THE HIKING TRAIL ATTHE CREW BIRD ROOKERY

Advertisement