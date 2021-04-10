Saint Francis sweeps doubleheader with Marian

The University of Saint Francis Cougars (25-13; 15-7 Crossroads) played host to the Marian University Knights (17-20; 10-12 Crossroads) in a doubleheader at Parkview Field in the first two games of a four-game home series, and swept both games by scores of 8-6 and 3-1.

Sticking with usf... how about the run the baseball team has been on recently pete?

The cougs have turned a bit of a corner it seems this year... coming in to today, they'd won 12 of their last 15 games and had already had a 23-13 record this year... yeah for a bit of context for you... excluding last year's covid shortened season, u-s-f hadn't had a 20 win season since 20-13 when they went 20 and 22...this year... they've surpassed that 20 win plateau..

And they still have 19 games to go...today..

The red hot cougs hosted marian for a doubleheader in downtown fort wayne... yeah let's get you down to parkview field... usf took game one 8-6...and it took a bit for the offense to get going in game two..

But top three... knights threatening..

Two on... tanner gaff gets matteo porcellato swinging... next batter... he fans caden jones swinging to end the threat... gaff goes 5..

Punches out five....bottom half..

His offense helps him out... first... brady harris... hits a grounder to short... trey heidlage takes a tumble as he fields... puts two on with one out...next batter... alec brunson makes em pay... the dekalb grad with an opposite field shot.... his seventh dinger of the year puts usf up three...and the cougs sweep the day..

They win game two 3-1...