Purdue Fort Wayne splits doubleheader with IUPUI

The 'Dons took game one 8-0 on a walk-off homer and dropped the second 8-2.

Back here in the summit city... purdue fort wayne hosting iupui for a horizon league doubleheader...dons took game one 8-0..

But the jags came out hot in game two... top two..

Lauren youngblood dumps a single in to left... two runs score..

Makes it 2-0 iupui... they'd add one more..

Lead by 3 after two..fourth inning... more offense from the jags... abbey haas hits a shot to short... dons can't make a play... another run scores..

Makes it 4-0 iupui...dons would finally find some life in the bottom half... meagan mullaney..

Gets a ball in to the jetstream... and you can kiss it good bye... her fifth of the season gets the dons on the board... but they fall tonight... 8-2... these two teams will wrap their series